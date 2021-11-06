Good Morning, Illini Nation: Other 2024 prospects of note
Morez Johnson's Friday commitment to Illinois was certainly notable. For one, the Illini landed a top in-state recruit — in the Class of 2024. The potential Illini seniors when Johnson arrives on campus for his first season? Luke Goode, RJ Melendez and Brandin Podziemski, who are just starting their own Illinois careers. Wild.
Since we're bypassing the rest of the Class of 2022 (Ty Rodgers is basically the last remaining top target) and skipping the Class of 2023 (JJ Taylor and Kylan Boswell represent the major priorities), let's take a look at three other Class of 2024 prospects of note ...
James Brown
Might as well make it an all St. Rita frontcourt starting 2024-25. Brown already has a familiarity playing with Johnson (and visited this fall at the same time unofficially). The 6-foot-8 big man already has a national presence and is ranked 18th in the class by both ESPN and Rivals.
Bryson Tucker
The gold medal winning U.S. team at this past summer's FIBA Americas U16 Championship featured multiple Illinois recruiting targets, including Boswell and Jeremy Fears Jr., who are probably the top two guards on Illinois' board. Tucker was on the team, too, and he comes right out of the middle of Illini assistant Chester Frazier's prime recruiting ground. The Baltimore native earned his way onto Team USA after a standout freshman season at Mount Saint Joseph (Md.), averaging 17 points, seven rebounds and three assists.
Jahki Howard
Brad Underwood hasn't shied away from aiming high on the recruiting trail. Howard is an aiming high type of prospect. The 6-6, 175-pound wing is ranked as a five-star recruit and No. 5 in the class by ESPN. And after spending his freshman season at Norcross (Ga.), the Georgia native is in line to elevate his national profile playing for Kanye West-backed Donda Academy (Calif.) alongside a number of other high profile players like Class of 2023 five-stars Taylor and Robert Dillingham.
