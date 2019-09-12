Good Morning, Illini Nation: Our take on the new uniforms
The new home white uniforms revealed by Illinois on Wednesday afternoon aren’t a significant departure from what the Illini wore during the 2018-19 season. The big change a year ago, of course, was getting rid of the zig-zag pattern that ran the entire length of the jersey and shorts.
The new look for 2019-20 still has a few new twists. A breakdown for the uniform wonks in the Illini fan base:
— The “ILLINOIS” emblazoned across the front of the jersey is now a solid orange after being a two-tone look (orange and blue) last season.
— The player names on the back of the jerseys are also orange after being blue in 2018-19.
— The numbers on the new home jerseys have also changed from blue with an orange outline last season to solid orange with no outline this year.
— There is now a solid blue collar for the jersey after they didn’t have that feature last season.
— The stripes up the side of the shorts and jersey have the same blue-orange-blue pattern, but the orange stripe appears to be more prominent in this iteration.
Now that those mostly minor changes are out of the way, how about a breakdown of how Illinois has fared wearing its different uniform options? A 26-39 record in two seasons under Brad Underwood, of course, leads to several of those options yielding poor results (one in particular).
2018-19 season
Home whites: 6-8
Road blues: 1-6
Orange alternates: 3-3
Orange throwbacks: 2-4
2017-18 season
Home whites: 4-3
Road blues: 0-7
Orange alternates: 4-5
Gray alternates: 3-0
White throwbacks: 3-3
