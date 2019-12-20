Good Morning, Illini Nation: Pace still important
Tempo is one of the primary metrics calculated in the KenPom ratings. Possessions are counted for each team and its opponent and then averaged, with average tempo the result of total possessions divided by minutes. That value is then adjusted for schedule, which considers the preferred pace of each opponent and when the game is played.
All that is the preface. Here’s the main theme. Illinois’ adjusted tempo is lower this season than in the previous two years of the Brad Underwood era. The Illini currently rank 202nd nationally in adjusted tempo per KenPom after ranking 52nd last season and 81st in 2017-18.
The actual change in tempo isn’t by a significant margin, but it’s still a decrease. That said, this Illinois team is still a relative speed demon when compared to the John Groce era squads.
“We’re always going to run,” Underwood said. “We’re never going to say we’re not running. Analytics always plays out the first seven seconds are still the best time to score. We had 28 (points) against Old Dominion in the first seven seconds. We’ll take those opportunities every single time.
“We need our intitial thrust to be one of aggression and try to exploit those opportunities when they’re there. If they’re not, we need to run offense and execute. We spent a good amount of time on that this week.”
