Good Morning, Illini Nation: Pair of four-star recruits latest targets
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
It didn't take long for Jayden Epps' recruitment to pick up steam again Monday after he decommitted from Providence. The Suffolk (Va.) King's Fork added offers from Illinois, Kansas and Texas A&M in the aftermath of his short-lived commitment to the Friars — he picked Ed Cooley's squad on March 29 — as he reopened his recruitment.
Epps was one of two four-star prospects in the Class of 2022 to receive an Illinois offer Tuesday. The other was Tampa, Fla., native and Bishop McLaughlin Catholic wing Dillon Mitchell. New assistant coach Chester Frazier remains busy on the still virtual (until June) recruiting trail.
Blessed to receive an offer from the university of Illinois 🧡 pic.twitter.com/HPCLoO0GIe— Jayden Epps (@Jaydenepps_) May 18, 2021
Beyond blessed to receive an offer from The University Of Illinois 🧡. All glory to god for this opportunity! 🙏🏽 @sreece24 @seancampbell400 @reale1t1 @DerrickSharp @RussHoops @JakePerper @MaxFeldman6 @BishopMHoops @VerbalCommits @BayAreaHoopsfl pic.twitter.com/w1n7l6YK1O— Dillon Mitchell (@Dillonmit_23) May 18, 2021
Epps is a consensus four-star recruit in the 2022 class. The 6-foot-2, 195-pound guard is ranked as high as No. 61 by 247Sports and had previous offers from the likes of Arkansas, Florida, N.C. State, Virginia Tech, Maryland, Ole Miss and Penn State before he initially chose Providence.
Epps did not play during the 2020-21 season, with his high school among those in Virginia that canceled its winter sports seasons because of the pandemic. The last time he did play, however, Epps led the Bulldogs to a Class 4 state title as a sophomore and was the 2020 All-Tidewater Player of the Year after averaging 26 points, six rebounds, six assists and four steals in 2019-20.
Mitchell is not a consensus four-star recruit, but is ranked as such by Rivals, which also has the 6-9, 180-pound small forward as the No. 110 prospect in the 2022 class. He holds other offers from Florida, Georgia, Houston, Ole Miss, Penn State, South Florida, SMU, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Vanderbilt and Virginia Tech.
Mitchell helped lead Bishop McLaughlin to the Class 3A state title game before the Hurricanes (22-7) lost to Fort Lauderdale Calvary Christian. Mitchell was the team's second-leading scorer for the season and put up 17.6 points, 10.6 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting shooting 66 percent from the field.
Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).