Good Morning, Illini Nation: Peak Underwood style basketball
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Sunday's regular season finale win obviously held significant value for Illinois what with the clinching of the double in the Big Ten tournament and all. How the Illini won was maybe just as important, which went beyond having to fend off a Luka Garza-driven rally by the Hawkeyes.
At the top of the list was Illinois' 20 assists on 30 made shots. Sophomore guard Ayo Dosunmu had eight of those assists himself. Fellow sophomore guard Alan Griffin had three and senior guards Andres Feliz and Tyler Underwood had two apiece.
"It’s postseason play, so it’s all about making the right play," Dosunmu said. Sunday's game against Iowa at least had a postseason feel even if it was technically still a regular season game.
"Stats don’t matter to me," Dosunmu continued. " I’m just out here having fun, and the team’s out here having fun trying to make the best reads and get everyone the best shots available. That’s all we really focused on. No selfishness. Just passing to whoever’s open and playing basketball."
Dosunmu also led Illinois with 17 points. He was joined in double figures by Feliz (14 points), freshman center Kofi Cockburn (12) and redshirt senior forward Kipper Nichols (10). All three of Nichols' rebounds came at the offensive end, as the Illini rebounded 12 of its 31 misses (38.7 percent).
It was peak Brad Underwood basketball. Exactly the way the Illinois coach would draw it up each and every game if he could.
"Pretty much," he said. "Pretty much. There’s nothing greater to me than assists, and there’s nothing greater than judgment of your effort by offensive rebounds and rebounding the basketball. We’ve won most of the year because of our defense and our rebounding. That translates into postseason. We’ve got to continue to work to get better in those areas as well."
Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).