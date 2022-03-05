Good Morning, Illini Nation: Penn State leftovers
Even with extensive coverage from each and every Illinois game, there's always something left over that doesn't get used in the primary coverage. Like these extras:
Sophomore forward Coleman Hawkins on Illinois' sluggish start
"We kind of came out with a slow start with our energy. They kind of play a slow game. They wanted to play slow, and we wanted to play fast. We were kind of at their pace. There were 55 possessions or something like that in the game. Not being able to play at our pace kind of slowed us down a little bit. When we see Iowa and in games down the stretch we’re going to come out with a lot more energy and a lot more fuel to our fire."
Illini coach Brad Underwood on getting 'dorked'
"At some point you have to be tough enough to handle it and just jump up and make a shot. It’s like shooting HORSE when there’s no one else in the gym. They’re catch-and-shoot shots, yet if you’re not comfortable you’ve go to pass it and go screen and you become an unguarded screener. The next one you shoot when you’re in rhythm."
Penn State coach Micah Shrewsberry on his defensive strategy
"We tried to mix up defenses a little bit and keep them off guard as much as possible. We picked who was going to take shots. We tried to pick as much as possible. There’s some things that they do where you can’t pick — Trent Frazier running off a baseline screen, it’s hard to be there — but for the most part we tried to choose. It almost worked. I’ve seen it work in the past. I’ve done it in different places with different teams."
