Good Morning, Illini Nation: Penn State loss aside, 'hard twos' still important defensively
Welcome to "Good Morning, Illini Nation," your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey.
“Hard twos” Is a saying that permeates the Illinois basketball program. It’s a defensive mantra from Underwood that’s yielded actual on-court results. At least before Tuesday’s rematch with Penn State. The Nittany Lions made 21 of 29 of their two-pointers, with Jalen Pickett leading the way with makes on easy twos, hard twos and basically every shot possible.
That meant a drop for Illinois from No. 5 nationally in opponents’ two-point field goal percentage at 43.2 percent before Tuesday’s game to 10th after it at 44 percent.
Save for Tuesday’s lapse in State College, Pa., the Illini have been fairly successful at forcing difficult twos. The method? Contest everything. If a team makes difficult two-point shots, so be it. But they better be tough.
Like Rutgers’ Caleb McConnell did in the first half of this past Saturday’s game in Champaign. His 12 first half points came almost exclusively on hard twos. Then he missed all four shots he took in the second half, as the Scarlet Knights finished 9 of 33 (27.3 percent) on contested two-pointers.
“Over the course of a 40-minute game, that’s hard to do,” Underwood said about what McConnell pulled off in the first half. “It’s hard to play fatigued and make those shots. It becomes a challenge and not as easy to do. Eventually, you hope that plays out. There is patience. That’s all we talk about in practice — hard twos.
“It’s an attitude, and it is an understanding. You want the perfect game, so you want them to miss every shot. Guys at this level don’t do that. They make hard shots. … Make them be contested, and if they make them, they make them. At some point, maybe you have to adjust, but it’s been a philosophy that’s been very good for us.”
