Good Morning, Illini Nation: Personalities shine during photo shoot
I spent part of my Thursday morning at Ubben Basketball Complex getting some 1-on-1 time with Illini guards Trent Frazier and Alan Griffin and big man Giorgi Bezhanishvili. Sure, we discussed the team’s summer workouts and goals for the 2019-20 season (keep your eyes peeled in the pages of The News-Gazette and here at IlliniHQ.com for that coverage).
But one of the perks of this job is the opportunity to get to know these players beyond the games they suit up in orange and blue.
So Griffin and I discussed the NBA Finals, two games of which he attended in Toronto with his dad, Adrian, an assistant for the champion Raptors. I also got Trent Frazier’s take on the new three-point line. Illinois’ top shooter just scoffed at the extra foot-and-a-half further he’ll have to spot up from beyond arc. He frequently shot from that 22 feet, 1¾ inch distance anyway.
My discussion with Bezhanishvili started after he wrapped up a photo shoot with News-Gazette photo editor Robin Scholz. I snapped some candid, behind the scenes shots as Bezhanishvili tried out different poses.
Then we got down the meat of our discussion starting with ... sunglasses. Then shoes. Eventually we moved on to his trip to Rustavi, Georgia, last month. His honest, heartfelt answers about his first visit home in four years is the focus of my Sunday feature on the Illini sophomore forward.
Now I’ve just got to do him justice.
