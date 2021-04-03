Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Illinois officially has one open scholarship for the 2021-22 season now that Adam Miller has entered the transfer portal. Of course, the real number is actually two — and the Illini are treating it that way — but Ayo Dosunmu still hasn't officially declared for the NBA draft. (He will and has a very good chance of being a first-round pick).
Those two open scholarships — for now — could go to a high school recruit. Or a transfer. Two players that fall in the latter category Illinois have been connected to are Creighton transfer Christian Bishop and Furman transfer Noah Gurley.
Arkansas, Missouri, Minnesota,Wake Forest,Texas A&M, UNLV, and Illinois are the latest schools to reach out to Creighton transfer Christian Bishop a source tells @247Sports pic.twitter.com/5lio0K9PgH— Dushawn London (@DushawnLondon1) April 2, 2021
Mizzou, Virginia, Maryland, TCU, Tennessee, Duke, Miami, Alabama, Nevada, Illinois, San Diego State, and Florida are the newest programs to reach out to Furman transfer Noah Gurley, he told @Stockrisers.He’s got a very long list of programs in the hunt. https://t.co/T46vXNavE6— Jake (@jakeweingarten) March 31, 2021
Let's break them down ...
Christian Bishop
Bishop had his best season at Creighton in 2020-21, averaging career highs in scoring (11.0 ppg) and rebounds (6.4 rpg) in helping the Bluejays reach the Sweet 16. The 6-foot-7, 220-pound forward shot 68.1 percent overall, 25 percent from three-point range and 56.2 percent at the free throw line.
The three-point percentage is sort of misleading. Bishop, who is known for his ability to play above the rim, shot just four three-pointers this past season. The Lees Summit, Mo., native was a three-star recruit out of high school, and he would have two years of eligibility remaining after transferring.
Noah Gurley
Gurley just wrapped up his redshirt junior season at Furman, giving him two years of eligibility since this year didn't count. The 6-8, 210-pound forward put up 15.4 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game in 2020-21 — all career highs — while shooting 48.8 percent overall, 33.9 percent from three-point range and 69.1 percent at the free throw line. Gurley's three-point percentage dipped from the 2019-20 season (40.7 percent), but he also attempted nearly three more threes per game this year.
Gurley was unranked in the 2017 class when he signed with the Paladins — choosing them over Charleston Southern. He certainly has more options now.
