Good Morning, Illini Nation: Physicality important for Cockburn
Kofi Cockburn wasn't at his dominant best in Illinois' 63-37 win against Purdue on Sunday at State Farm Center. What the 7-foot, 290-pound freshman center was, however, was physical. He had to be strong against Matt Haarms' length (7-3 with the accompanying wingspan) and Trevion Williams' own physicality (6-9 and 270 pounds).
Cockburn cruised through the early part of the season not truly having a serious physical challenge until Missouri came at him hard. The Michigan State duo of Xavier Tillman and Marcus Bingham Jr. doubled down on that and limited Cockburn to five points on 2 of 10 shooting.
Sunday was different. Cockburn responded in kind to the physical play of Williams and Haarms. Exactly what Illinois coach Brad Underwood wants from him.
"The one thing we talk with Kof about is using his frame, using his body," Underwood said. "I mean hitting people. I'm not saying pushing and shoving. There's a way you get into peoples' legs. For whatever reason, (Michigan State) was a game he didn't do that. He had been doing that at a much better rate. He's got to be consistent
"When you play Bingham, for example, he has tremendous, tremendous length. Kofi's got some physicality on him. If you don't hit him, you don't negate that (length). There's no sense being 290 pounds if you're not going to go hit him."
