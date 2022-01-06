Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Illinois has very much turned into a "pick your poison" type team with Kofi Cockburn currently the No. 2 scorer in the country — sandwiched between Big Ten rivals Keegan Murray (Iowa) and Johnny Davis (Wisconsin) — and a whole squad of capable three-point shooters around him.
The choice for opposing defenses? Single cover Cockburn to keep proper attention on Illinois' shooters or double (or triple) team Cockburn and hope shots aren't falling for the Illini.
Most teams have chosen the second option this season. Minnesota didn't. The Gophers put either Eric Curry or Charlie Daniels on a defensive island and let the chips fall where they may. The result was a 29-point game from Cockburn and a 23-point Illinois victory.
Here's how Minnesota coach Ben Johnson explained it.
“We knew going into the game that it was going to be tough," Johnson said about trying to defend Illinois. "If anyone can figure out how to guard that (Cockburn), please let me know. You try to battle for that position early, often and late, but he is just a different breed. We stuck to the game plan, and we really wanted to limit (Alfonso) Plummer. I was worried about him and thought he was the x-factor. I just thought this was the first time this year that we didn’t have ‘it’, whatever ‘it’ is. It was just a weird vibe out there from start to finish and we just couldn’t get out of that funk we were in."
It's a choice the rest of the Big Ten coaches are going to have to make. Neither could wind up all that palatable if Cockburn keeps on his tear and the Illinois shooters keep knocking down three-pointers.
