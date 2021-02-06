Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
College basketball isn't taking Sunday off (probably should), so there are some games on ahead of the Super Bowl. The Iowa-Indiana rematch is the best on the schedule and will be done in time to watch Chiefs-Bucs.
But since most sports fans will dedicate Sunday to the NFL one more time this season, I decided to put together a Saturday schedule together for you to enjoy college basketball as a Super Bowl appetizer of sorts taking into account the KenPom "Thrill Score" for each matchup.
What's "Thrill Score" you might ask? While Ken Pomeroy hasn't revealed the formula, it's basically a calculation of matchups based on competitiveness and level of play with a lean toward higher scoring games. Sorry, Virginia.
Here's a Saturday slate sure to thrill (all times CT):
No. 10 Alabama at No. 18 Missouri — 11 am., ESPN
This matchup is tied for the top "Thrill Score" of the day (it's partner is up next), and that's not a surprise. Not with Alabama capable of fully lighting teams up like the Tide did when making 23 three-pointers in a mid-January win against LSU. Alabama is favored, even on the road, and if you're reading this you're probably OK with a Missouri loss.
No. 19 Wisconsin at No. 12 Illinois — 1:30 p.m., FOX
Now for the other matchup that drew a Saturday-leading "Thrill Score" of 78.1. Just for context, the Mississippi Valley State-Alabama A&M game drew a score of 7.8. The only real downside for this game is no Gus Johnson on the FOX broadcast. Of course, until we get through the other end of this pandemic, TV's your only option to watch the Illini.
No. 6 Texas at Oklahoma State — 2 p.m., ABC
Flip to this one while Illinois-Wisconsin is in commercials if only to get a look at Oklahoma State freshman Cade Cunningham. The 6-foot-8 point guard (no, that's not a typo) will probably be the No. 1 pick come the 2021 NBA draft. On the other side of the ledger, Texas needs this win having lost three of its last four games. Should be a good one either way, with a "Thrill Score" of 77.3
Ole Miss at Auburn — 3 p.m., ESPN
This game's "Thrill Score" of 62.4 must solely be based on Auburn freshman Sharife Cooper. The Tigers' point guard didn't play to start the season because of eligibility concerns, but he's been on fire since making his debut in early January. The former five-star recruit is averaging 21 points, 8.3 assists and 4.8 rebounds in eight games. Just try to pretend he's not shooting 20.6 percent from three-point range.
North Carolina at Duke — 5 p.m., ESPN
Somehow an underwhelming UNC playing at an even more underwhelming Duke (at least based on tradition) still landed a "Thrill Score" of 69.4. So just tune in for a little while, be disappointed and find another game. You'll surely hear about this matchup throughout the day anyway. Only UNC and Duke could be average (or worse) and still garner so much national attention.
No. 11 Tennessee at Kentucky — 7 p.m., ESPN
One of just six games with a "Thrill Score" higher than 70, this is at least a "must win adjacent" game for the Vols. Tennessee lost earlier this week to Ole Miss (not a particularly good loss) and now has three losses in its last five games. Good thing playing Kentucky this year is the cure for what ails you. The Wildcats are 5-11 overall, and after a 3-0 start in the SEC have, well, lost that momentum.
No. 21 UCLA at USC — 9 p.m., ESPN
Who's ready for some Pac-12 after dark action?! The battle for Los Angeles should be a good one. The Bruins have managed to move on after losing top player Chris Smith to a season-ending knee injury mostly thanks to a balanced offensive approach (five players averaging at least nine points). The Trojans, meanwhile, rely heavily freshman center Evan Mobley, who is also a likely top three pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.
