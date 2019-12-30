Good Morning, Illini Nation: Player comp series — Alan Griffin
Player comparisons are tough. Sometimes the eye test is all you need. A player (or his game) just so resembles another that the comp is a no brainer, but that's still more art than science.
Ken Pomeroy, of KenPom fame, has taken player comps to an entirely different level. He's added a little science to the equation. An imperfect science still. Pomeroy explains how his comparisons are computed on a page on his site titled, "Player comps that don’t suck (as much)."
In short, there are 30 different data points Pomeroy uses to come up with a comp. Everything from height, weight and positions to a slew of advanced statistical metrics. As we get ready to turn the calendar to 2020, I thought it would be interesting to look at some comps for different Illini. It's basically a look at how their numbers stack up to the seasons other college basketball players have put up.
Up next? Sophomore guard Alan Griffin ...
Closest comp: Demetrius Denzel-Dyson — UMass, 2015
Most recent comp: De'Riante Jenkins — VCU, 2017
Most interesting comp: Terrence Ross — Washington, 2011
Kind of an easy choice here considering Ross was two-and-done at Washington and has spent the last eight seasons in the NBA after being a first round draft pick. His comp year with Griffin, though, was his first with the Huskies. He averaged just eight points and played limited minutes. Kind of like Griffin this season. But Ross broke out as a sophomore — improvement across the board — and got on the NBA radar as a long athlete that could shoot it, too.
