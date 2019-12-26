Good Morning, Illini Nation: Player comp series — Ayo Dosunmu
Player comparisons are tough. Sometimes the eye test is all you need. A player (or his game) just so resembles another that the comp is a no brainer, but that's still more art than science.
Ken Pomeroy, of KenPom fame, has taken player comps to an entirely different level. He's added a little science to the equation. An imperfect science still. Pomeroy explains how his comparisons are computed on a page on his site titled, "Player comps that don’t suck (as much)."
In short, there are 30 different data points Pomeroy uses to come up with a comp. Everything from height, weight and positions to a slew of advanced statistical metrics. As we get ready to turn the calendar to 2020, I thought it would be interesting to look at some comps for different Illini. It's basically a look at how their numbers stack up to the seasons other college basketball players have put up.
Up first? Sophomore guard Ayo Dosunmu ...
Closest comp: Charles Mann — Georgia, 2015
Most recent comp: Jaylen Nowell — Washington, 2019
Most interesting comp: Jordan Clarkson — Tulsa, 2012
Clarkson drew my attention simply because he was recently in the news after he was traded by the Cleveland Cavaliers to the Utah Jazz. His comp season to Dosunmu is the one that propelled him from Tulsa to Missouri and eventually to the NBA as a second round pick in 2014. Clarkson averaged 16.5 points and shot 37 percent from three-point range in his last season at Tulsa, and he's been just as solid in the league. That earned him a four-year, $50 million guaranteed contract after his second season with the Los Angeles Lakers.
