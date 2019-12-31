Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Player comparisons are tough. Sometimes the eye test is all you need. A player (or his game) just so resembles another that the comp is a no brainer, but that's still more art than science.
Ken Pomeroy, of KenPom fame, has taken player comps to an entirely different level. He's added a little science to the equation. An imperfect science still. Pomeroy explains how his comparisons are computed on a page on his site titled, "Player comps that don’t suck (as much)."
In short, there are 30 different data points Pomeroy uses to come up with a comp. Everything from height, weight and positions to a slew of advanced statistical metrics. As we get ready to turn the calendar to 2020, I thought it would be interesting to look at some comps for different Illini. It's basically a look at how their numbers stack up to the seasons other college basketball players have put up.
Up next? Junior guard Da'Monte Williams ...
Closest comp: Lawrence White — UC Davis, 2016
Most recent and interesting comp: Markell Crawford — Memphis, 2016
No surprise here that Williams' comps are all players that provided greater value defensively than on the offensive end. It's what Crawford's career became, though, that is interesting. Crawford's comp year with Williams was his sophomore season at Memphis. He averaged just 5.3 points and struggled mightily from the three-point line. His plus/minus was tilted dramatically to his defensive contributions. Then the next season Crawford's career took a 180 flip, as he averaged a career high 12.8 points per game and was less productive on the defensive end. Somewhere in the middle might be the best path forward for Williams.
