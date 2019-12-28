Good Morning, Illini Nation: Player comp series — Giorgi Bezhanishvili
Player comparisons are tough. Sometimes the eye test is all you need. A player (or his game) just so resembles another that the comp is a no brainer, but that's still more art than science.
Ken Pomeroy, of KenPom fame, has taken player comps to an entirely different level. He's added a little science to the equation. An imperfect science still. Pomeroy explains how his comparisons are computed on a page on his site titled, "Player comps that don’t suck (as much)."
In short, there are 30 different data points Pomeroy uses to come up with a comp. Everything from height, weight and positions to a slew of advanced statistical metrics. As we get ready to turn the calendar to 2020, I thought it would be interesting to look at some comps for different Illini. It's basically a look at how their numbers stack up to the seasons other college basketball players have put up.
Up next? Sophomore forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili ...
Closest comp: Marcus Thornton — Georgia, 2014
Most recent comp: Kuran Iverson — Rhode Island, 2017
Most interesting comp: Gary Clark — Cincinnati, 2016
Bezhanishvili might have three inches and a few pounds on Clark, but this comp isn't outlandish. Mostly because Bezhanishvili and Clark are both tweeners. Bezhanishvili can play the 4, but he's shown to be his most effective in his time at Illinois at the 5. Clark is a bit undersized at the 4 himself, but that's where he's settled into a reserve role with the Houston Rockets. Clark's comp season to Bezhanishvili came early in his time at Cincinnati — his own sophomore year — but he was able to develop into an NBA role player.
