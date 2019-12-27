Good Morning, Illini Nation: Player comp series — Kofi Cockburn
Player comparisons are tough. Sometimes the eye test is all you need. A player (or his game) just so resembles another that the comp is a no brainer, but that's still more art than science.
Ken Pomeroy, of KenPom fame, has taken player comps to an entirely different level. He's added a little science to the equation. An imperfect science still. Pomeroy explains how his comparisons are computed on a page on his site titled, "Player comps that don’t suck (as much)."
In short, there are 30 different data points Pomeroy uses to come up with a comp. Everything from height, weight and positions to a slew of advanced statistical metrics. As we get ready to turn the calendar to 2020, I thought it would be interesting to look at some comps for different Illini. It's basically a look at how their numbers stack up to the seasons other college basketball players have put up.
Up first? Freshman center Kofi Cockburn ...
Closest comp: A.J. Hammons — Purdue, 2013
Most recent comp: Daniel Gafford — Arkansas, 2019
Most interesting comp: Cody Zeller — Indiana, 2013
There were several choices for the most interesting comp for Cockburn, but Zeller obviously stood out. Both for the fact he got lost defensively and allowed Tyler Griffey's game-winning layup in Illinois' upset of No. 1 Indiana and that he was the No. 4 overall pick in the NBA Draft that same season. Zeller was one of three eventual first round picks that have played a comparable season to Cockburn, with Damian Jones (Vanderbilt) and Jakob Poeltl (Utah) the others.
