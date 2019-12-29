Good Morning, Illini Nation: Player comp series — Trent Frazier
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Player comparisons are tough. Sometimes the eye test is all you need. A player (or his game) just so resembles another that the comp is a no brainer, but that's still more art than science.
Ken Pomeroy, of KenPom fame, has taken player comps to an entirely different level. He's added a little science to the equation. An imperfect science still. Pomeroy explains how his comparisons are computed on a page on his site titled, "Player comps that don’t suck (as much)."
In short, there are 30 different data points Pomeroy uses to come up with a comp. Everything from height, weight and positions to a slew of advanced statistical metrics. As we get ready to turn the calendar to 2020, I thought it would be interesting to look at some comps for different Illini. It's basically a look at how their numbers stack up to the seasons other college basketball players have put up.
Up next? Junior guard Trent Frazier ...
Closest comp: Kevin Punter — Tennessee, 2015
Most recent comp: Christian Juzang — Harvard, 2019
Most interesting comp: See below
Here's the thing. Frazier's role has shifted so much on this team that there honestly isn't that interesting of a comp for him this season, and that's kind of the point. In terms of percentage of possessions used, Frazier has dipped into the 12-16 percent category after charting in the 20-24 percent category last season and the 24-28 percent group as a freshman. Last year was the year of interesting comps for the lefty out of Florida ... guys like Shabazz Napier and Chasson Randle.
Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).