It's February. Time to start thinking awards season.
It's February. Time to start thinking awards season. Finalists will be named for some of the major awards this month. Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu is up for the Bob Cousy Award, while sophomore center Kofi Cockburn is in the running for the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award.
Dosunmu's name will also likely be included in conversations for national player of the year honors. That's pretty standard considering Dosunmu is also a leading All-American candidate. In fact, the Illinois guard is already ranked among the top 10 candidates in the KenPom.com Player of the Year standings.
It's a Big Ten heavy list. Dosunmu's fifth, while Iowa center Luka Garza ranks first, Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis is ranked fourth, Purdue forward Trevion Williams sixth and Michigan center Hunter Dickinson ninth.
The other players ranked are No. 2 Jared Butler (Baylor), No. 3 Drew Timme (Gonzaga), No. 7 Jay Huff (Virginia), No. 8 Cameron Krutwig (Loyola Chicago) and No. 10 Evan Mobley (USC).
Garza is the reigning award winner, and going back through the last decade Ken Pomeroy has calculated his own player of the year based on the advanced metrics he calculates, the winner is always notable. Not always the Naismith Player of the Year — his includes NCAA tournament play — but a college hoops star.
The last 10 winners:
- 2020 - Luka Garza, Iowa
- 2019 - Jarrett Culver, Texas Tech
- 2018 - Trae Young, Oklahoma
- 2017 - Josh Hart, Villanova
- 2016 - Brice Johnson, UNC
- 2015 - Frank Kaminsky, Wisconsin
- 2014 - Russ Smith, Louisville
- 2013 - Russ Smith, Louisville
- 2012 - Draymond Green, Michigan State
- 2011 - Jared Sullinger, Ohio State
