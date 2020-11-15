Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
The 2020-21 Illinois basketball season is set to start on Nov. 25. And that opener against North Carolina A&T is now actually official.
Leading up to the start of the season, we'll shine a spotlight on each Illinois player. Today? We continue with the second of the two rather hyped freshmen:
Adam Miller
Miller signed his National Letter of Intent with Illinois just shy of a week after Ayo Dosunmu declared for the NBA draft. It was going to be one legitimate scorer from Morgan Park replacing another.
Then Dosunmu decided he wanted one more year at Illinois. A decision that changed how Miller's freshman year could play out.
That doesn't mean, however, that Miller still can't make an impact in his debut season. This team needed a shooter, and the Peoria/Chicago native is one. He's also left-handed, which can be an advantage. Mostly because sometimes defenders forget guys can go left, and lefties are pretty good at doing just that.
Miler's not just a shooter, though. He can create shots for himself and his teammates. He's got a toughness to his game. Dosunmu or no, Miller is going to find his way onto the court this season.
Miller and Dosunmu teamed up in 2018 to win a state championship at Morgan Park. Can the reunion be similarly successful?
