The 2020-21 Illinois basketball season is set to start on Nov. 25. And that opener against North Carolina A&T is now actually official.
Leading up to the start of the season, we'll shine a spotlight on each Illinois player. Today? Another fan favorite junior:
Ayo Dosunmu
What's left to say that this list of preseason honors sums up rather succinclty:
- Naismith Trophy Watch List by Atlanta Tipoff Club
- Preseason All-American by the Associated Press
- Bob Cousy Award Watch List by Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame
- First-team All-America pick by CBS Sports
- Unanimous All-Big Ten selection by the league media
- Nation's most intriguing player by Brian Hamilton, The Athletic
- Nation's No. 1 guard by CJ Moore, The Athletic
- Nation's No. 3 overall player by Matt Norlander, CBSSports.com
- Nation's No. 2 returning player by Andy Katz, NCAA.com
It could be a big year for Dosunmu. It kind of has to be. Last season wasn't a fluke. This team goes as Dosunmu goes. Illinois doesn't finish top four in the Big Ten without Dosunmu winning multiple games "by himself." I get that he didn't really win games "by himself," but the number of game-winning shots he made certainly means things were trending in that direction.
The expectations for this coming Illinois basketball season (T-minus three days) are outsized. The Illini are ranked No. 8 in the country. Preseason discussion has a when Illinois makes its Final Four run feel. It's not an if proposition.
It doesn't happen without Dosunmu being, at minimum, as good as he was last season. That was pretty good, but he could be better. The Chicago native became the master of the mid-range in 2019-20. Now he has to become the threat from three-point, too.
Mostly, just keep being the best player on the court on a nightly basis. No pressure.
