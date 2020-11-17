Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
The 2020-21 Illinois basketball season is set to start on Nov. 25. And that opener against North Carolina A&T is now actually official.
Leading up to the start of the season, we'll shine a spotlight on each Illinois player. Today? We continue with the sophomore class:
Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk
There might be no bigger mystery player on the Illinois roster than the 6-foot-8, 235-pound Belgian forward. The sum total of his on-court experience in 2019-20 was 58 minutes played in nine games where he had a total of 11 points and 10 rebounds.
That brief Illini debut came after he missed essentially the entire summer with a stress fracture in his leg. And Bosmans-Verdonk's freshman season was cut short as he dealt with a lingering foot injury.
Another foot injury — different foot this time — has only increased the mystery. Bosmans-Verdonk is out, and Underwood said last week on former Illini Deon Thomas' new podcast "Champaign on Ice" that he didn't expect Bosmans-Verdonk to return to the court until December.
Bosmans-Verdonk, therefore, remains a bit of a mystery outside the walls of Ubben Basketball Complex. That's compounded by the fact he arrived in the U.S. ahead of his freshman season straight from Belgium and zero previous experience playing in this country. All that's really known comes from highlight videos, what the Illinois coaches have said and those 58 minutes he played last season.
Bosmans-Verdonk certainly looks the part of a modern Big Ten power forward. Big enough to handle the physicality of the conference and boasting a skill set that means his game can extend to the perimeter. The lingering issue, though, is whether he can play the part, too. Something we won't find out until at least December.
Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).