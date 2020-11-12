Good Morning, Illini Nation: Player profiles — Brandon Lieb
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
The 2020-21 Illinois basketball season is set to start on Nov. 25. At least unofficially. The schedule still hasn't been released, but multiple reports have the No. 8 Illini opening up at home in a multi-team event against Ohio, Wright State and North Carolina A&T.
Leading up to the start of the season, we'll shine a spotlight on each Illinois player. Today? We continue with the first of four scholarship freshmen:
Brandon Lieb
By virtue of the NCAA's decision to extend eligibility for all winter athletes, Lieb could get a few minutes here and there this season — just to get the experience — and still return in 2020-21 for Illinois as a true freshman with the possibility to still redshirt. This whole pandemic thing is going to make keeping everyone's eligibility straight a challenge.
Because here's the thing. Lieb likely won't be ready this season. Eight months ago he was still of the mindset he was going to play at a prep school in 2020-21 after graduating from Deerfield. The recruiting interest wasn't really there.
Then it was. The mid-majors were first. Then Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, DePaul, Utah and Illinois came calling. Lieb picked the Illini, of course, in late June.
That late interest was centered around one key factor. Lieb's a 7-footer. Of all the things you can't teach, height is ... one of those things. He also tips the scales at 210 pounds. He's skinny and, again, not likely ready for the physicality of the Big Ten.
Here's what Lieb can do this season, though. He can continue to bulk up and get stronger. And he can continue to test himself every day in practice against one of the top 20 players in the country in teammate Kofi Cockburn, who is the same height but has a 75-pound advantage.
A year or two or three or four down the road, maybe Lieb has his breakthrough moment. Because you can't teach 7 feet tall, but you can certainly fine tune ways to exploit it. Especially when that 7-footer has the potential to stretch his game to the perimeter.
