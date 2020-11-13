Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
The 2020-21 Illinois basketball season is set to start on Nov. 25. At least unofficially. The schedule still hasn't been released, but multiple reports have the No. 8 Illini opening up at home in a multi-team event against Ohio, Wright State and North Carolina A&T.
Leading up to the start of the season, we'll shine a spotlight on each Illinois player. Today? We continue with an under-the-radar freshman:
Coleman Hawkins
Any discussion about Illinois' 2020 class begins — and sometimes ends — with Andre Curbelo and Adam Miller. They're the four-star guards, the top 50 recruits. Hawkins, meanwhile, flies a bit under the radar.
That said, the Sacramento, Calif., native is an intriguing piece heading into the 2020-21 season. Mainly because his combination of size (6-foot-10, 200 pounds) and skill set (a true stretch 4) is unique among the rest of his new Illinois teammates.
Hawkins caught the Illini coaching staff's attention because of that mix. Underwood, of course, also values (deeply) Hawkins' basketball IQ and passing ability and sees, maybe not this year but at least down the road, a chance for him to play at the 3 instead of the 4. That's a circumstance where Hawkins' size would make him a matchup nightmare.
Here's where Hawkins' value could really shine as a freshman, though. He's used to playing on a talent-laden team. He wasn't "the guy" at Prolific Prep (Calif.) last season. Not with Jalen Green and Nimari Burnett in the Crew's backcourt. Still, Hawkins carved out a key role for one of the top prep teams in the country. He knows how to make an impact even playing a tertiary role.
That's key because Hawkins isn't going to be "the guy" this season at Illinois. His versatile skill set, though, opens up a number of different potential lineups, and his ability as a shooter is exactly what the Illini needed to add to the roster after last year's struggles.
Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).