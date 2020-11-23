Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
The 2020-21 Illinois basketball season is set to start on Nov. 25. And that opener against North Carolina A&T is now actually official.
Leading up to the start of the season, we'll shine a spotlight on each Illinois player. Today? The first of two scholarship seniors:
Da'Monte Williams
The lasting image of Da'Monte Williams from the 2019-20 season — heck, maybe even for his career to date — is the Illinois guard nose to nose with Iowa guard Connor McCaffery in a rather heated moment during the Illini's March 8 season finale victory. Turns out, McCaffery didn't want that smoke.
Here's where that can translate this season. Williams is tough. Doesn't back down. Makes all the gritty hustle plays. That all basically applied to Andres Feliz, too. Feliz is gone. Illinois needs Williams to keep fulfilling that role perhaps more than ever.
It also wouldn't be a terrible thing if he shot the ball like he did in the final nine games of the 2019-20 season. Remember? The Peoria native and Illinois legacy was suddenly automatic from three-point range, shooting better than 50 percent.
Williams is unlikely to be the scorer he was at Peoria Manual again. That doesn't detract from the value he adds to the Illini.
Getting a few defensive possessions last season against 7-foot-3 Purdue center Matt Haarms (now at BYU) meant that Williams literally guarded every position — as a 6-3 guard. And even if Minnesota coach Richard Pitino didn't want to acknowledge it, Williams' defense and rebounding beat the Gophers last season in Champaign.
So Williams doesn't score all that much. Brad Underwood doesn't care. Clearly. Williams' added value counts in many other areas.
