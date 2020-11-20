Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
The 2020-21 Illinois basketball season is set to start on Nov. 25. And that opener against North Carolina A&T is now actually official.
Leading up to the start of the season, we'll shine a spotlight on each Illinois player. Today? The second of two now eligible sit-out transfer juniors:
Jacob Grandison
Austin Hutcherson's uncertain return from the lingering back injury that's hampered him since the offseason means Grandison jumps his fellow sit-out transfer when it comes to potential impact this season. Not that there wasn't going to be a role for the Holy Cross transfer anyway.
Grandison is the more physical presence of the two at 6-foot-6 and 200 pounds. He also has two seasons of Division I experience — 1 1/2 of which came as a starter — to fall back on. Grandison's ability to play multiple positions and what he can do off the ball after two years in former Holy Cross coach Bill Carmody's Princeton offense meant he was bound to carve out a role for the Illini.
Not to mention there are minutes available on the wing after Alan Griffin transferred to Syracuse. Hutcherson would have been in line for some of those, but his injury means Grandison might get more. The Illini lost their best three-point shooter from 2019-20 when Griffin bailed, but Grandison did at least shoot 36.5 percent from beyond the arc as a sophomore at Holy Cross. That's not lights out three-point shooting, of course, but he shouldn't be a liability either.
