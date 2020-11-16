Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
The 2020-21 Illinois basketball season is set to start on Nov. 25. And that opener against North Carolina A&T is now actually official.
Leading up to the start of the season, we'll shine a spotlight on each Illinois player. Today? We start on the sophomore class:
Jermaine Hamlin
A hand injury this offseason set Hamlin back when workouts resumed on campus this summer and when practices officially started a month ago. That's less than ideal. The 6-foot-10, 235-pound center needs the reps. A year of college basketball doesn't change the fact he's still pretty raw.
Hamlin played in just 16 games last season in a backup role. His playing time mostly came when Kofi Cockburn and Giorgi Bezhanishvili both got into early foul trouble. Nearly 20 percent of Hamlin's playing time for the season came against Division II Lindenwood, which was also when he set career highs with eight points and four rebounds.
Illinois' "need" for Hamlin hasn't really changed in the last year. Cockburn will start at center. Save for the occasions when he plays next to Cockburn (which became less frequent as last season progressed) Bezhanishvili is essentially the Illini's backup center.
That leaves limited duty for Hamlin, with true freshman Brandon Lieb a potential redshirt candidate (although he could play in this freebie season eligibility wise, still redshirt and not lose a year).
Hamlin certainly has potential given his size and length. That potential still leans more toward the defensive end given he had a 5.4 block percentage in his limited Big Ten action. But if he could carve out even a small role as an effective rim runner/rim protector, that would alleviate some of the concern that popped up last season when he was pressed into duty when the other Illini bigs struggled to stay on the floor.
