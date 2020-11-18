Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
The 2020-21 Illinois basketball season is set to start on Nov. 25. And that opener against North Carolina A&T is now actually official.
Leading up to the start of the season, we'll shine a spotlight on each Illinois player. Today? We finish up the sophomore class with a rather notable sophomore:
Kofi Cockburn
There's at least one advanced metric that projects Cockburn to be the second best player in the country behind Iowa center Luka Garza. While that's a high bar to reach (or clear), Cockburn isn't without potential. The reigning Big Ten Freshman of the Year was named a preseason All-Big Ten selection on Monday in a vote by the conference media.
Cockburn precipitated real change at Illinois last season. There were other reasons Brad Underwood changed his defensive philosophy — namely, to try and stop fouling so much — but Cockburn's presence in the paint helped solidify those changes.
The 7-foot, 285-pound center also had a key role in a slightly less revamped (but still revamped) Illinois offense. The Illini still ran spread, but phased it out as pick-and-rolls — particularly between Cockburn and Ayo Dosunmu — and general ball screen action became a go-to option.
Cockburn had his ups and downs as freshmen are wont to do, but by the end of the season had started to find some consistency. And a year after setting Illinois' freshman record with 12 and averaging 13.3 points and 8.8 rebounds, he's projected to be better. Which is why, after he decided to return along with Dosunmu, the Illini are a preseason top 10 team, the early Big Ten favorites and a potential national title contender.
