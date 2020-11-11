Good Morning, Illini Nation: Player profiles — The walk-ons
The 2020-21 Illinois basketball season is set to start on Nov. 25. At least unofficially. The schedule still hasn't been released, but multiple reports have the No. 8 Illini opening up at home in a multi-team event against Ohio, Wright State and North Carolina A&T.
Leading up to the start of the season, we'll shine a spotlight on each Illinois player. Today? We begin with the team's four walk-ons:
Tyler Underwood
Underwood took advantage of receiving a sixth season of eligibility to run it back at Illinois one more time. And earn a second master's degree. The 6-foot-2, 180-pound guard has been an invaluable resource as a teammate, with his knowledge not only of his dad/coach's system but also of the game itself. Freshman guard Andre Curbelo has already said he's leaning on Underwood to better prepare himself for the coming season.
Zach Griffith
The former N-G All-Area First Team selection might actually get a reprieve in his final season. Post depth being what it's been at Illinois the last couple seasons (not great) meant the 6-6, 220-pound Griffith often found himself guarding the 7-foot, 285-pound Kofi Cockburn in practice. Now Jermaine Hamlin, Brandon Lieb and Connor Serven (more on him below) will get their opportunities against Cockburn. Griffith, who started at Illinois as a manager before being asked to join the team as a walk-on, will still provide a tireless work ethic to practice.
Edgar Padilla Jr.
Padilla obviously has the Puerto Rican ties with fellow freshman guard Andre Curbelo, but the final addition to the team in August apparently developed an instant rapport with fellow freshman guard Adam Miller, who shouted him out in a recent Zoom session. Strong glue guy potential there. Padilla also has a strong basketball background. His dad played for John Calipari at UMass and helped lead the Minutemen to a Final Four appearance, and he's played at the U17 international level with Puerto Rico.
Connor Serven
Walking on at Illinois is simply the next step in an ever-increasing challenge for Serven, who played at Bushnell-Prairie City his first two years of high school before transferring to St. Rita. The 6-9, 215-pound forward averaged 8.3 points, 7.0 rebounds and 2.4 assists as a senior at St. Rita. His role this season will be to challenge his fellow frontcourt teammates as much as he possibly can in practice.
