Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
The 2020-21 Illinois basketball season is set to start on Nov. 25. And that opener against North Carolina A&T is now actually official.
Leading up to the start of the season, we'll shine a spotlight on each Illinois player. Today? We wrap up the series with one final senior:
Trent Frazier
Frazier's junior season was a study in contradictions. Frazier and Dosunmu found the backcourt balance that was, at times, hard to come by in the 2018-19 season. Last year it was Frazier running the offense with Dosunmu an option as a playmaker off the ball. At least to start possessions. Frazier got everyone in place and the offense in motion, and then Dosunmu often times took control.
It worked. There are plenty of reasons Illinois had a breakthrough 21-10 season. Figuring out that dynamic was one of them.
Frazier also provided a solid on-ball defender. One of his goals remains claiming Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year honors.
What was a bit of a struggle in the 2019-20 season, though, was Frazier's offensive. He doesn't have to be the type of scorer he was in his first two seasons — especially as a true freshman — but his efficiency took a real hit last year. A hit to the tune of a career worst 30.9 percent mark from three-point range.
So what does it all mean for Frazier's final season (unless he takes advantage of the bonus year offered by the NCAA because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic)? Finding the sweet spot between initiating the offense and being a consistent shooter is the ideal.
Frazier shot 34.7 percent from beyond the arc as a freshman. Fine, not great. He improved to 40.6 percent three-point shooting as a sophomore before falling off the cliff as a junior. Illinois needs its shooting to be better this season. That kind of all starts with Frazier.
Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).