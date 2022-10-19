Good Morning, Illini Nation: Playing fast
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Illinois had one of the top transition scorers in the country in 2020-21 in Ayo Dosunmu. Then Dosunmu left for the NBA and the Illini's transition scoring basically bottomed out last season.
Look for the Illini to push the ball in transition more this season. Particularly with guys like Terrence Shannon Jr., Skyy Clark and others on the court.
"We adapted last year," Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. "Obviously, Andre Curbelo's injury, and Kofi (Cockburn) logged a ton of minutes. When you have a guy like Kofi, we had to utilize him. Playing fast wasn't the best thing for us.
"We were not a great layup making team. We went from having one of the best layup makers in the country in Ayo Dosunmu to now we replace him with Alfonso Plummer. Granted, he was all-league, but he's a three-point shooter. We played to that a little more.
"We have Terrence Shannon, who might be as fast a player as I've coached. He's elite in the open court. Matthew (Mayer) can handle it. Coleman (Hawkins) can handle it. Skyy Clark. Jayden Epps. All of those guys have tremendous speed. Ty Rodgers. It's going to be back in play. It's something, analytically, we'll start studying back trying to score under 7 seconds and take those easy opportunities when they're there."
Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).