Good Morning, Illini Nation: Playmakers in the backcourt
Illinois coach Brad Underwood moved Ayo Dosunmu off the ball more last season. Not that the Illini guard didn't wind up with it — and often. It just came differently. Sometimes off dribble hand-offs. Sometimes stagger screens. Initiating the offense, though, was typically left to Trent Frazier.
That dynamic remains in 2020-21, albeit with another change. Frazier's been used more off the ball, too, with Andre Curbelo certainly capable of running the Illinois offense.
It's a dynamic Underwood likes. Multiple point guards means multiple ball handlers means multiple ways for the Illini to jump into their offense.
"I’ve always been a big fan of multiple point guards in a lineup," Underwood said. "It doesn’t have to be Ayo on the ball every time and we’re running an action. (Against Minnesota) we wanted to get Ayo into what we call a lot of high shakes. We did that. That took away some of tags. It’s nice to have that luxury. They’re playing great together."
Underwood got into some inside basketball lingo there. So here's a couple definitions to fill in the gaps.
Shake: An off-ball movement during pick-and-roll in which an offensive player lifts along the three-point line behind and toward the ball handler.
Tag: An aspect of pick-and-roll defense in which the closest perimeter and help defender for whom the ball-screen is moving away briefly bumps into or touches the roller before sprinting back out to his original man.
