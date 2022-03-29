Good Morning, Illini Nation: Plummer gets three-point showdown invite
Illinois might not have made it out of the first weekend of the NCAA tournament, but the Illini will be represented in New Orleans during Final Four weekend after Alfonso Plummer was invited to participate in the TaxAct Men's 3-Point Championship roster for the 33rd annual State Farm College Slam Dunk & 3-Point Championships. The event will be held at Xavier University in New Orleans on Thursday.
The full three-point shootout field has not been announced, but Plummer will be competing against the likes of Wyoming's Drake Jeffries (a Mattoon native), Iowa's Jordan Bohannon, Division III National Player of the Year Ryan Turrell out of Yeshiva University and Wisconsin's Brad Davison.
Plummer led the Big Ten and ranked 22nd in the NCAA in three-pointers this season, making 98 in 33 games. He was second in the conference and 25th nationally in three-point percentage at 40.8 percent. Plummer tied the school record for three-pointers in a game with eight against Ohio State on Feb. 24 at State Farm Center, and he set another Illini record by making five or more threes in nine games.
