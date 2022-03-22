Good Morning, Illini Nation: Portal watch
The pace of players entering the transfer portal might not be as high right now as it was a year ago at this time, but there are still nearly 600 players available on the transfer market. Illinois is going to peruse that market this offseason. Every team will.
Despite already adding one big man at the midway point of the season in Baylor transfer Dain Dainja, the Illini continue to kick the tires on other frontcourt options in the portal. First was Lafayette 7-footer Neil Quinn, who entered the portal not quite two weeks ago. And now it's Ball State's Payton Sparks.
Sparks was named the Mid-American Conference Freshman of the Year and was also an All-MAC First Team selection. The 6-9, 240-pound center out of Winchester, Ind., averaged 13.5 points, 8.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists this past season while shooting 54.8 percent from the field and 70.3 percent from the free throw line.
