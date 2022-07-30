Good Morning, Illini Nation: Position-less basketball
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
A goal for Illinois in the 2022-23 college basketball season? Pushing the tempo and playing some form of position-less basketball. It's what you do when you've accumulated a collection of big guards, bigger wings and versatile bigs.
So it's been a focus during summer workouts, which are set to conclude this coming week.
"For me, when you talk about position-less basketball, it’s a bunch of guys who can go out there and do whatever they’re asked," sophomore guard Luke Goode said. "We’ve got a bunch of guys on the team that are long, athletic guards and wings that can play any position. You’ve got Coleman (Hawkins). You watched him last year play anywhere from on the ball in the press — like a 1 or 2 even — to the 5. He was guarding Zach Edey and bigger guys like that.
"When you’ve got multiple guys like that — Matthew Mayer, Terrence Shannon, RJ (Melendez), Ty (Rodgers) — you can really expand on a lot of things in the game. ... We have a lot of ideas behind what we want to do in terms of position-less stuff, but there’s a lot more guys who can make a play for themselves and have more freedom this year."
Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).