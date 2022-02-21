Good Morning, Illini Nation: Post-perimeter connection
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Jacob Grandison and Kofi Cockburn had Illinois' inside-out/outside-in game humming Saturday at Michigan State. The duo combined for 51 points. Grandison scored 24 points thanks in large part to knocking down 6 of 10 three-pointers, and his five assists came almost exclusively on feeding Cockburn in the paint. The Illini big man finished with 27 points on 10 of 15 shooting.
It was Illinois' offense at its best if only slightly limited on the outside part. While Grandison was hyper efficient — and productive — from three-point range, the rest of the Illini shot just 2 of 17 from deep and the second of those makes was Trent Frazier's dagger in the closing seconds.
Still, the Grandison-Cockburn combination worked and was enough to knock off the Spartans.
"Whenever my guards are shooting and are hitting and hot it really opens up a lot for me," Cockburn said. "I’ve got to make sure they know I appreciate them (and pass back out) when teams double down and underestimate them basically."
"That’s how basketball works," Grandison added. "It’s kind of the beauty of it. You’ve got to pic your poison a little bit. When one guy’s hot, he draws attention and that opens up opportunities for others to get hot. That’s kind of what we did earlier in the season just finding the right guy to take the shot. Kofi definitely helps me out a lot, and I definitely feel like I help Kofi out a lot, too."
