Good Morning, Illini Nation: Postseason practice
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Illinois' weekend in Las Vegas had real NCAA tournament vibes. The competition was certainly at that level (think Final Four caliber). But so was the structure. As in win Friday, prep Saturday and play again Sunday. Unfortunately for the Illini, though, it was win Friday, prep Saturday and lose Sunday in Las Vegas.
Been there, done that in March.
Outcome aside, this past weekend was good practice for an Illinois team that again has postseason aspirations. A practice rep, if you will, for handling a quick turnaround physically (day game Sunday after a late game Friday) and mentally (figuring out a scouting report in a condensed time period).
"Who’s in shape enough to go out and compete both games?" Illinois junior forward Coleman Hawkins said. "Not just win one game and then you can't go out and perform Sunday. No one cares if you lose. You’ve got to win it all. ... I think that’s going to be really good for us down the line because this team has a really good chance of making it pretty far in that tournament."
