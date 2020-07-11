Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Deerfield center Brandon Lieb was the last piece (for now) to the 2020-21 Illinois basketball puzzle. That finality of that puzzle, of course, is subject to change with looming NBA draft decisions by Ayo Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn. If one or both of them opt out on another year with the Illini, then Brad Underwood and Co. could have more work to do if they decided to utilize what would be open scholarships at that point.
I caught up with Underwood earlier this week as part of our Illinois Year in Review (be sure to check out Sunday's N-G). I hadn't talked with him about Lieb before then, so I asked.
What might an under-the-radar late addition like Lieb bring to the team?
"I'm excited about his upside," Underwood said. "When you start looking at the fact every morning he wakes up he's 7-foot, that's a tremendous positive. I think you see he's got a tremendous passion for work. He's got a great ability to be a stretch five — a guy that can really shoot it. I think he'll continue to get stronger. He said he was weighing 218. He's got a brother that's 255 and another brother that played offensive line at Drake, and he's got big, wide shoulders.
"He brings a skill set that I'm really excited about. He can put it on the floor and bounce it. he's got that threat to be a true pick-and-pop five-man that can really shoot the basketball, and yet he's not afraid to compete and mix it up. I'm excited about what his future holds for him and for all of us."
Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).