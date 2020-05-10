Good Morning, Illini Nation: Potential of 2020 class lauded again
The latest Rivals Roundtable touched on some interesting topics. Like which college basketball programs might benefit most from the current trend of more regional recruiting successes. Or the early entrant rules for the NBA draft. Or which 2020 recruiting class outside the top 10 might be the most productive.
Eric Bossi picked UConn. Dan McDonald went with Arizona State's two-man class topped by Josh Christopher. And Corey Evans?
"Illinois," the national recruiting analyst wrote. "Granted, Ayo Dosunmu could return and that would change things, and nothing against Trent Frazier or DaMonte Williams, but the backcourt of Adam Miller and Andre Curbelo is going to be one exciting group to follow in the coming years.
"I am not sure either is one-and-done material but that won’t keep either from impacting the Big Ten from the get-go. Miller is the next in line from Illinois to take the Illini program by storm and his shot-making, toughness and defensive value should not be understated.
"Curbelo has all of the intangibles and the make-up of a legendary guard in Champaign. He is going to be a fan favorite from the tip and if Kofi Cockburn returns, the Illini’s ceiling for success is raised ten-fold. And don't forget Coleman Hawkins, who would be the perfect big-big complement to Cockburn. While it is not a top-10 class, by the end of the year, the Illini could be a top-10 team in the national polls."
