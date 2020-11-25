Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
The 2020-21 Illinois basketball season starts today with a 1 p.m. tip against North Carolina A&T at a mostly empty State Farm Center. I'll be there.
The Illini's season opener will, most likely, also mark the start of Adam Miller's college basketball career. Much is expected of the Morgan Park grad and Peoria native. In fact, Miller was picked as the preseason Big Ten Freshman of the Year in the annual vote of conference media members. The Illini guard (12 votes) just edged Indiana guard Khristian Lander.
I asked two of the voters, from opposite ends of the conference, why Miller was their choice:
Asbury Park (N.J.) Press' Jerry Carino: "Like the situation he's going into. Lots of weapons and doesn't have to do too much. It's so hard to forecast freshmen so I try not to overthink it."
Lincoln (Neb.) Journal Star's Chris Basnett: "A lot of the reason I went with Adam Miller was because I think he's going to play for a much better team than Khristian Lander. Really, I think both guys will be really good, but I like what Miller will have around him more; Illinois obviously has guys like Ayo Dosunmu, Kofi Cockburn, Trent Frazier and Giorgi Bezhanishvili, who have a ton of experience.
"I think that will allow Miller to ease into things a little more easily than Lander, who might be counted on pretty heavily from the get-go in an offense that sorely needs better guard play. Long story short, I don't think you can go wrong with either guy. But I think the pieces around Miller give him a better chance to be successful."
