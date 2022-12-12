Good Morning, Illini Nation: Praise for Sencire Harris
Brad Underwood had very little positive to say after Saturday's 74-59 loss to Penn State at State Farm Center. Very little. The only positive statement the Illinois coach made was for freshman guard Sencire Harris.
"We have one guy that plays hard consistently every day — period," Underwood said, while questioning that trait from the rest of his team. "One guy. Sencire plays hard every single day."
The freshman guard hasn't just earned his coach's respect for the way he plays, however. Harris has gotten the same from his teammates.
"I don't tell him this, but I'm probably the biggest Sencire Harris fan in this program," Matthew Mayer said. "I've thought he was amazing from day one. He just brings so much energy. He's never focused on himself. He's just trying to help the team win. He's not out there trying to get his stats. He just wants to help the team win. You can see it. Every game he comes in he affects the energy every time. I expect great things from him."
