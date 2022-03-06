Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Illinois got the better of Iowa in early December in Iowa City, Iowa. The Illini had four players in double figures, including a 17-point, 18-rebound performance from Kofi Cockburn, and managed to not let a white hot Keegan Murray late in the second half lead to a come-from-behind win for the Hawkeyes.
Iowa will again be Illinois' opponent in a regular season finale just like two years ago. (As a reminder, the Illini won that game in a wild State Farm Center and clinched a double bye for the Big Ten tournament before it was canceled). The Hawkeyes are as much a challenge now as they were then. Maybe more so given they've played as well as any team in the country in the last month.
"You've seen a dramatic change in their role players," Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. "Everybody talks about Keegan. Everybody talks about (Jordan) Bohannon. Those two guys are having great, great seasons. But you've seen Connor McCaffery go on a tear from the three-point line of late. You've seen his brother Patrick (McCaffery) really step up and be impactful. You've seen Kris Murray coming off a 19-point game. You've seen those guys step up and play off all the attention those other two guys get. And I haven't even mentioned Tony (Perkins). They put Perkins in the lineup. He had a great game against us the first game."
Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).