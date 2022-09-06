Good Morning, Illini Nation: Projection perusing
A Monday morning tweet from Jon Rothstein served as a reminder that in nine weeks we'll have college basketball again. (Not that it ever goes away). So, as I am wont to do, I headed over to BartTorvik.com to click around. It's a fascinating website, and I hadn't looked at it much since college basketball rosters settled this summer.
A few items of note I found:
— It's not a guarantee Illinois will be ranked in the preseason AP Top 25, but Torvik has the Illini ranked 14th. That's good for second in the Big Ten behind Indiana, which is how I see the top of the conference shaking out ahead of the season.
— Considering Illinois a top 15 team is based solely on the individual talent on the roster because the Illini bring back just 16.5 percent of their minutes played last season. There are only 17 teams in all of Division I that return less experienced players, and only Duke (five players drafted) and LSU (essentially the whole team transferred in the offseason) are the only two power programs ranked below Illinois.
— Torvik also projects the top 10 contributors for the season. Terrence Shannon Jr. and Matthew Mayer at the top of that list for Illinois isn't surprising (or wrong, most likely). I do quibble with where Jayden Epps and Dain Dainja land. There are enough wings where playing time might get a little fuzzy, but Epps, although not a true point guard, probably gets a few more minutes than projected. Who else will back up Skyy Clark? The way the Illinois staff has talked about Dainja, I also would imagine a bigger role for him than 10th man in what should probably be an eight-man rotation.
— Torvik's site also allows you to compare a team's profile to other Division I teams dating back to 2008. Illinois' preseason projection compares favorably to Wichita State's Final Four team in 2013 (that would be something) and West Virginia's Sweet 16 team from 2008. The rest of the comps are all basically all teams that lost in the first or second round.
