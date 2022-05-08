Good Morning, Illini Nation: Projections for the 2022-23 season
I've extolled the virtues of all of the information and statistics and, well, about anything college basketball-related you could want at BartTorvik.com several times in this space. I've basically turned into a Torvik guy instead of a KenPom guy. It's my go-to spot for advanced metrics and stats and charts galore.
Torvik's 2022-23 projections are live. They'll change, of course, as the roster shuffle continues nationwide for the next three-ish months. Here's some tidbits about Illinois that could sharpen your view of the Illini heading into next season:
— The projections have Illinois finishing 19-11 overall and 12-8 in the Big Ten. That could be good enough for another top four finish in the conference depending on how the tiebreakers play out. Indiana is the Big Ten favorite with a projected 14-6 league record, and Michigan State checks in at a projected 13-7. Illinois, Purdue and Michigan all sit at 12-8 six months out from the start of the season.
— Illinois is set to return just 16.5 percent of its minutes from last season. That's tied for the 21st fewest among the 358 Division I teams. At the low end are Manhattan and St. Bonaventure, with both set to return just 0.5 percent of their minutes. The Bonnies, of course, could climb if either Kyle Lofton or Osun Osunniyi return from the portal. Then there's Toledo at the high end with the Rockets returning 91.9 percent of their minutes.
— Torvik also ranks teams by projected effective talent and projected effective experience. I'm honestly not sure what either technically is, but Illinois ranks eighth in the former and is tied for 349th with Purdue in the latter. In short, a seriously young team with talent potential.
— From the Illinois-specific projections, there could be as many as four double-digit scorers on the roster in 2021-22 led by Terrence Shannon Jr. at 15.7 points per game. Then there's Coleman Hawkins (12.1 ppg), Skyy Clark (10.2 ppg) and RJ Melendez (11.2 ppg).
— Hawkins projects as the team's leading rebounder at 7.1 rebounds per game. Without Kofi Cockburn, though, it might be a team rebounding venture for Illinois in 2021-22. Five other players are projected to haul in at least 3.4 rpg.
— Clark, Shannon and Hawkins (in that order) are projected to be the top playmakers.
