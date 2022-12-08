Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:

The last two times Matthew Mayer has spoken with the Illinois media contingent he has, unprompted, praised one of his freshmen teammates. It was Skyy Clark before the Maryland game and Sencire Harris after the win against Texas at Madison Square Garden. (Not to mention what he had to say about Jayden Epps following Tuesday's upset, which you can find below).

Epps improving in the clutch Freshman guard responsible for several key late plays in Illinois' upset win against Texas

Mayer on Harris: "Shout out to Sencire for coming in and bringing us energy. He’s done that every single game he’s come in. We’re expecting big things from him."

Mayer on Clark: "I’ve just got to shout out to Skyy because he’s been doing an amazing job defensively. He got dunked on (against Syracuse) and we were all clowning him a little bit, but coach was like, ‘That’s the kind of effort you give.’ In practice, he’s gone up with almost everybody and almost blocked peoples’ dunks."