The Quincy Shootout is still more than seven months away. Won't happen until Jan. 29-30. Of 2021. But the pairings are out for the two-day event, and Illinois fans might want to think about penciling in some hoops in Quincy in the new year. Two current Illini targets — priorities, in fact, in the 2021 and 2022 classes — are set to play in the Quincy Shootout.
Day one will see four-star class of 2022 forward AJ Casey lead Tinley Park against Baltimore Poly (Md.) in the fourth game of the day. Should be a legit big man battle, with Casey going up against Poly's Kwame Evans Jr., who's a top level recruit in the 2023 class.
The final game of day one will bit Class of 2021 wing Jordan Nesbitt and St. Louis Christian Academy (Mo.) against Huntington Prep (W.Va.). Nesbitt has leapt up the recruiting rankings and now ranks No. 59 in the latest Rivals150 for the 2021 class. Huntington Prep always has Division I level talent.
Tinley Park and SLCA also play on the second day. Casey and the Titans will face Lift For Life (Mo.) in the third game Saturday, while Nesbitt will be back in action against Baltimore Poly in the final game of the shootout.
The other teams participating include Blue Valley Northwest (Kan.), Chaminade (Mo.), Greenwood Laboratory School (Mo.), Monroe City (Mo.), Quincy Notre Dame, Father Tolton (Mo.), Vashon, iSchool of Lewisville (Texas), St. Louis U-High (Mo.), Whitney Young, Quincy, Moline, Liberty, Keokuk (Iowa) and Bishop Miege (Kan.).
