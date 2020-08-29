Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
The last time I spoke with Illinois coach Brad Underwood in person was March 13 at State Farm Center. The occasion? What would be one final press conference of the 2019-20 season, with the Big Ten tournament and NCAA tournament having been canceled the day prior because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Since? I've spoken with Underwood on multiple Zoom calls (having learned of Zoom's existence in March, too) and on the phone. My most recent conversation with the Illini coach was also over the phone. This time he was taking what's become one of his daily walks, chewing up the foot miles through Champaign.
Dan Dakich was the first to shine a spotlight on Underwood's pandemic exercise routine, mentioning the coach's weight loss during the ESPN broadcast of a House of 'Paign game in last month's The Basketball Tournament.
"Healthy eating and a ton of walking," Underwood said earlier this month about the same. "We’ve been very consistent here with our walking and our exercise. I started this journey at about 268 pounds. I had somewhere between three and four chins depending on which daughter you asked. We were at 234.6. We’ve got another 15-20 to go. I’m trying to get down to 220."
Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).