Good Morning, Illini Nation: Q&A with Mike LaTulip
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team (or a former Illini in this case):
Former Illinois guard Mike LaTulip has taken it upon himself to get the Illini's alumni team for The Basketball Tournament together. I caught up with LaTulip, who lives in Austin, Texas, but is currently riding out the COVID-19 pandemic in Nashville, Tenn., with his parents, who relocated there, and fiancée, on Monday night:
What have you been up to since wrapping up your basketball career?
Right now I’m working for a startup tech recruiting agency Aim4Hire. A couple of us. It’s funny because the agency, there are four of us, and it’s almost exclusively former college basketball players. It’s been awesome to work with some like-minded people. Obviously in Austin it’s the tech startup hub outside of Silicon Valley. It’s been awesome to feed that recruiting itch. I’d love to be doing it from a basketball standpoint, but tech recruiting is fun, too.
What did you think of Illinois' 2019-20 season?
I think the culture Coach (Brad) Underwood wanted to bring in is obviously finally rounding into form. You can see a lot of buy in from the guys. The thing I was most impressed with this year was their ability to go from hunter to hunted.
For them, this year, to have the turnaround that they had and through the back half of their season when they had the target on their back — the number next to their name with the ranking — I was so impressed with the way those guys fought. I’m excited. Obviously we’re still waiting on some decisions and who’s going to come back. I think regardless with the incoming recruits they’ve gotten, that should soften the blow if Ayo (Dosunmu) and Kofi (Cockburn) both decide to take their talents to the NBA.
How much have you enjoyed hosting your own podcast, The Full 94?
It’s been a blast. I just needed an outlet to talk about that stuff. People would make fun of me at times because I always talked about basketball. That’s what my brothers and I always talked about. It’s been nice to have an outlet for that.
I think anyone that knows me knows I’m a basketball junkie. I live for the stuff. I’ve gone the coaching route once before, but from a lifestyle standpoint I wanted to pick and choose when basketball was in my life instead of having basketball run my life so to speak.
Were your wedding plans affected by the pandemic?
Luckily we don’t have our wedding scheduled for 2020. It’s going to be May 22, 2021. We kind of got out ahead of that. We had the date set back in February before all this happened, so there wasn’t any moving around on the date.
