Wednesday marked the first day college coaches could reach out directly to Class of 2024 recruits. And, yes, Illinois coach Brad Underwood was on the horn as soon as possible.
"As I was sitting in a car coming back from an event in Chicago we reached out to some really quality young players," Underwood said. "That’s what you can kind of count on June 15 at midnight is most coaches are going to be reaching out to their top priorities."
Here's as many as I could find ...
The already offered players
2024 Top-20 big man James Brown has heard from Michigan, Duke, UNC, Illinois, Ohio State, and many more.— Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) June 15, 2022
Nojus Indrusaitis | @i_nojus— Travis Graf (@TravisGrafHoops) June 15, 2022
Schools contacted:
Loyola
Illinois
Oklahoma
Notre Dame
Wisconsin
Western Michigan
Longwood
Missouri@RivalsHoops
2024 prospect Peyton Marshall tells me that he just heard from Mississippi State, Georgia State, Longwood, Georgia Tech, Ole Miss, Virginia Tech, Illinois, and Texas Tech.— Recruits Zone (@recruitszone) June 15, 2022
Big time stock riser so far this summer. pic.twitter.com/ZqS8wtO4FI
New names to follow
2024 Doryan Onwuchekwa @DoryanChekwa has informed #PhenomHoops that he has heard from Kansas State, Texas, Tulsa, SMU, Baylor, Longwood, UTSA, Illinois, Houston, Tulsa, TCU, UCLA, LSU, and South Carolina pic.twitter.com/ntEPf0mSth— Patrick O'Brien (@POBScout) June 15, 2022
2024 4⭐️ Aiden Sherrell has heard from the following programs since last night:— 24/7 High School Hoops (@247HSHoops) June 15, 2022
Illinois
Michigan State
Missouri
Texas A&M
BYU
Longwood
Georgia Tech
Sherrell is a long, athletic center that will play at Wasatch Academy in 22-23. A really impressive, versatile player. pic.twitter.com/eCCEAX3s12
Kansas State and Creighton both offered 2024 prospect Micah Robinson a scholarship, he told @Stockrisers. He’s also heard from Tennessee, Oregon, SMU, Texas Tech, LSU, Illinois, Mizzou, Longwood.— Jake (@jakeweingarten) June 15, 2022
Top-75 2024 prospect Raleigh Burgess has heard from Indiana, Illinois, Penn State, Ole Miss, Ohio State, Cincinnati, Wake Forest, and Air Force, since the contact period started, he told @Stockrisers.— Jake (@jakeweingarten) June 15, 2022
He visited Indiana yesterday, landed offer during visit. Ole Miss, UC offered.
Top-10 2024 prospect Trentyn Flowers tells me that he just heard from Kentucky, Oklahoma, Georgia St, Xavier, UNC, Illinois, Alabama, Louisville, Georgetown, Ohio St, Texas Tech, Baylor, Missouri, Longwood, Kansas St, Oregon, Tennessee, Virginia Tech, and Seton Hall. pic.twitter.com/HHcpzmYgRq— Recruits Zone (@recruitszone) June 15, 2022
2024 Isaiah Washington @Showtimezayy has informed #PhenomHoops that he has heard from Arkansas, Clemson, Appalachian State, Charlotte, Virginia Tech, Illinois, and North Carolina A&T pic.twitter.com/HexQAYm4XQ— Patrick O'Brien (@POBScout) June 15, 2022
Jason Schofield (@Jason1Schofield) has heard from Illinois, Virginia Tech, Longwood and Air Force since midnight, he tells us.— Hoop Scoop Media™️ (@HoopScoopMedia) June 15, 2022
6'8 2024 forward.
6’9” ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Eli DeLaurier’24 @DelaurierEli of @MSAHoops & @TeamLoadedBBall has heard from:👀— 𝒜𝓃𝒹𝓇ℯ𝓌 𝒮𝓁𝒶𝓉ℯ𝓇 (@Andrew__Slater) June 15, 2022
Illinois
Miss. St.
Kansas St.
George Washington
Penn St
College of Charleston
VCU
Va Tech
Longwood
Charlotte@_proinsight pic.twitter.com/YJvf2dBq5z
Bettendorf (Iowa) small forward Caden Wilkins has heard from:— Evan Flood (@Evan_Flood) June 15, 2022
Marquette
Iowa
Illinois
Nebraska
Loyola (IL)
Belmont
Northern Iowahttps://t.co/1UX9Sue11R pic.twitter.com/PsT5X5Gbb0
Top-15 2024 prospect Airious Bailey tells me that he has heard from the following schools since the live contact period began last night: LSU, Tennessee, Cincinnati, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Illinois, Ole Miss, South Carolina, Missouri, Rutgers, West Virginia, and Auburn. pic.twitter.com/93vmH2Of8A— Recruits Zone (@recruitszone) June 15, 2022
2024 prospect Tyler Betsey tells me that he’s heard from UConn, Pittsburgh, Virginia Tech, West Virginia, Providence, Rhode Island, UAlbany, Illinois, Penn State, Brown, and Iona since the live contact period began last night. pic.twitter.com/X38iKuYgK1— Recruits Zone (@recruitszone) June 15, 2022
Talented Memphis guard and 2024 prospect Jaye Nash has heard from Texas A&M, Baylor, Vanderbilt, Seton Hall, Illinois, Longwood, since midnight hit, he told @Stockrisers.— Jake (@jakeweingarten) June 15, 2022
I wrote about Nash in April:https://t.co/jQEgEkNbeL
6'10’” ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Kany Tchanda’24 of @wschristian_mbb & @teamunitedhoops has heard from Arizona, Oregon, Baylor, Illinois, LSU, SMU, Virginia Tech, NC State, Seton Hall, Wake Forest, Missouri, Georgia Tech, College of Charleston, Charlotte, LaSalle, East Carolina, South Carolina pic.twitter.com/UXLhRq9mHN— 𝒜𝓃𝒹𝓇ℯ𝓌 𝒮𝓁𝒶𝓉ℯ𝓇 (@Andrew__Slater) June 15, 2022
2024 prospect Luke Bamgboye has heard from Ohio State, VCU, Longwood, Georgetown and Illinois since midnight, he told @PghSportsNow.— George Michalowski (@MichalowskiCBB) June 15, 2022
