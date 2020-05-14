Good Morning, Illini Nation: Reacting to ESPN's 40 under 40 coaches
Jerrance Howard, 39, just barely qualifies for the under-40 crowd these days. Still, the former Illinois guard hasn't yet hit the mark that would have disqualified him for ESPN's latest venture ranking the top 40 coaches under the age of 40.
Howard checks in at No. 21, with the Kansas assistant's ability as a recruiter seen as his strongest suit. Here's what ESPN's Jeff Borzello had to say about the Kansas assistant: "Howard has had a reputation as one of the nation's best recruiters dating back to his time at Illinois 2008-11. The Peoria native is well-connected in Chicago and the Midwest but also had success at SMU under Larry Brown. Bill Self, who coached Howard as a player at Illinois, hired him in 2013, and Howard has continued his recruiting prowess in Lawrence."
Howard is the only coach on the list with ties to the Illini, although fellow former guard Chester Frazier received honorable mention status. Frazier just completed his first year at Virginia Tech — where he was quickly promoted to associate head coach by Mike Young — after spending the previous seven in multiple roles at Kansas State under former Illinois coach Bruce Weber.
Two other former Illinois standouts, though, failed to make ESPN's list. For Dee Brown, it's a reasonable decision not to include him just yet. The Illinois-Chicago assistant is just getting started in his coaching career, although his name still has real cachet in the state. New UIC coach Luke Yaklich's does, too, and the Flames have capitalized by adding Teyvion Kirk (Joliet West), Zion Griffin (Hinsdale South) and Maurice Commander (Curie) from the transfer portal this offseason.
The clear miss on ESPN's part, though, is Roger Powell. The former Illinois forward both qualifies (he's 37) and has the background (approaching a decade as a coach with three different stops). Powell worked his way up from assistant at Valparaiso to associate head coach at Vanderbilt under Bryce Drew and is now on Mark Few's staff at Gonzaga. Powell is well respected as both a coach and a recruiter, which just makes his lack of inclusion even more of a head scratcher.
